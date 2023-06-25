JoSAA Counselling 2023 Mock Seat Allocation List To Release Today, How To Check

The JoSAA 2023 counselling’s mock seat allocation list will be made public by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority Today, June 25. The JoSAA counselling will be utilised for determining admission to BTech and BArch programmes at technical institutions receiving assistance from the government, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Candidates who are participating in the counselling rounds can view the mock seat allotment list on the JoSAA’s official website at josaa.nic.in.

The JoSSA 2023 registration window began on June 19. According to the counselling timeline issued by JoSSA, the mock seat allocation 2 list will be published on June 27. The deadline to register for JoSAA counselling 2023 is June 28. On June 29, data reconciliation, verification, and validation of allotted seats will be conducted. On June 30, the list of seats allocated for Round 1 will be made public.

Advertisement

JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation: How to check

Step 1: Go to josaa.nic.in to access the JoSAA website.

Step 2: On the home page, navigate to the link for the JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list.

Step 3: Enter the JoSAA 2023 login credentials and hit the submit button.

Step 4: The JoSAA mock allocation list 2023 will be shown on your device screen.

Step 5: Review the allocation list and save the document.