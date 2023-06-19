JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At josaa.nic.in, How To Apply

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is scheduled to begin accepting registrations online for its counselling process 2023 today, June 19. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced and/or Mains may visit josaa.nic.in and submit their applications. The link for the JoSAA counselling registrations 2023 will be open from 10 AM today. Candidates must register online and choose their preferred institutions and courses. The JoSAA counselling will take place in multiple rounds of seat allotments.

On June 24, a mock seat allocation for round 1 based on the choices provided by candidates will be published. The second mock seat allocation determined by candidate selections as of June 26 will be revealed on June 27. Candidates will additionally be given the ability to lock their selections. The JoSAA 2023 academic programme registration period and choice refilling will close on June 28.

Candidates are advised to be mindful that the options selected during the JoSAA Counselling 2023 registration process will be automatically locked on June 28. The data reconciliation, verification, and validation of assigned seats will take place on June 29. The JoSAA 2023 round 1 seat allocation will be released on June 30 while round two would be published on July 6.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2. Locate the JoSAA Counselling 2023 registration link on the webpage.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials and fill out the registration form.

Step 4. Upload all the relevant documents for the JoSAA Counselling 2023, and if necessary, pay the corresponding fees.

Step 5. Submit the JoSAA Counselling 2023 form, and make sure to take a printout of the registration form for your records.

Admission to BTech and BArch programmes at technical institutes with government funding, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will take place by means of the JoSAA counselling.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Important Dates