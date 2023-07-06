Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The result is expected to be released at around 5 pm. Subsequently, candidates can check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result on josaa.nic.in

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 09:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The reporting process and payment of fees can be done till July 10, while the last date for responding to the queries is July 11 (Representative Image)
The reporting process and payment of fees can be done till July 10, while the last date for responding to the queries is July 11 (Representative Image)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will publish the round 2 seat allotment result today. The result is expected to be released at around 5 pm. Subsequently, candidates can check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result on the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

It is to be noted that those who have been allotted seats are advised to complete the online reporting process as well as pay the seat acceptance fee. The reporting process and payment of fees can be done till July 10, while the last date for responding to the queries is July 11.

Candidates must ensure that all the necessary online reporting and fee payment processes are completed on time. It is important to follow all the instructions and deadlines provided with the seat allotment result.

Advertisement

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Steps To Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1 — Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2 — Look for and click on the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result’ link under the latest update section.

Step 3 — On the new login window, enter the credentials asked - application number, password, and security code. Then submit the details.

Step 4 — The JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5 — Check for your allotted seat and other related details.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Documents Required

During the online reporting process, candidates will have to submit a set of scanned documents. The important documents required for JoSAA round 2 counselling are:

1. Class 10- and 12-mark sheets as well as pass certificates.

Advertisement

2. JEE Main and Advanced rank cards and admit cards.

3. Caste certificate along with income and assets certificate.

4. Domicile certificate.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • 5. A valid photo id card like Aadhaar card, Pan card, Driver’s License, Voter ID and others.

    On June 19, the Authority started the JoSAA counselling and choice-filling process. The seat allotment result is entirely based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 marks, availability of seats, and the choices made. As per the schedule, candidates can withdraw from the round 2 seat allocation process on July 7 and the process will end on July 11. The round 3 seat allocation result will be released on July 12 for the remaining seats.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: July 06, 2023, 11:56 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 09:28 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App