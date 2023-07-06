JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will publish the round 2 seat allotment result today. The result is expected to be released at around 5 pm. Subsequently, candidates can check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result on the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

It is to be noted that those who have been allotted seats are advised to complete the online reporting process as well as pay the seat acceptance fee. The reporting process and payment of fees can be done till July 10, while the last date for responding to the queries is July 11.

Candidates must ensure that all the necessary online reporting and fee payment processes are completed on time. It is important to follow all the instructions and deadlines provided with the seat allotment result.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Steps To Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1 — Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2 — Look for and click on the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result’ link under the latest update section.

Step 3 — On the new login window, enter the credentials asked - application number, password, and security code. Then submit the details.

Step 4 — The JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5 — Check for your allotted seat and other related details.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Documents Required

During the online reporting process, candidates will have to submit a set of scanned documents. The important documents required for JoSAA round 2 counselling are:

1. Class 10- and 12-mark sheets as well as pass certificates.

2. JEE Main and Advanced rank cards and admit cards.

3. Caste certificate along with income and assets certificate.

4. Domicile certificate.