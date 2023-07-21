JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result To Declare Today At josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare Round 5 Seat Allotment Result today at 5 PM. Students who applied for the entrance examination and appeared for the same can check their results from official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have been selected in this round are instructed to proceed with the online reporting process, which includes document uploading and fee payment.

JOSAA ROUND 5 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘Round 5 allotment result’

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their JEE Main application number and password. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the seat allotment result.

From July 21 to July 24, candidates will have opportunity to complete online reporting, fee payment, document uploads, and query responses. The deadline for answering the question is July 25 at 5 p.m. Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, passing certificates, JEE main rank cards, JEE advance rank cards, caste certificates, and government-issued photo ID cards are needed for JoSAA 2023 counseling. Beginning on July 26, the last round of seat allocation will take place.

JOSAA ROUND 5 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023: DOCUMENTS NEEDED

During the reporting process, students need to submit a set of scanned documents which include:

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and pass certificates.

— JEE Main and Advanced admit cards and rank cards.

— Caste certificate as well as income and assets certificate.

— Domicile certificate (if required).