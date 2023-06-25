JRF SRF Fellowship Hike 2023: Unhappiness Over 19% Stipend Hike; Students Protest For 60% Rise

The Department Of Science and Technology has increased the JRF stipend by 19 percent and for SRF by 20 percent. Despite the move by department, Ph.D. students continue to protest to increase the fellowship stipend by at least by 60 percent for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) and all three levels of Research Associates.

It has to be noted that PhD scholars and research associates have been demanding a hike in stipend for almost a year. However, the fellowship stipend was last reviewed in 2019 for research personnel engaged in the R&D programme of central government departments and agencies. Compared to 2019, RA-1, RA-2 and RA-3 stipends have also been increased by 23 per cent, 24 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

DST’s stipend chart

As per the revised fellowship stipend, the JRF stipend has increased to Rs 37,000 from Rs 31,000, while the SRF stipend has increased by 20 per cent, i.e., Rs 42,000. While Research Associate 1 will get Rs 58,000, Research Associate -2 will get Rs 61,000 and Research Associate -3- Rs 63,000. DST tweeted, “Govt. has approved enhancing emoluments for JRF/SRF/RAs engaged in R&D activities whereby they will receive following fellowships/month w.e.f 01/01/2023."

While several scholars welcomed the hike, many expressed their disappointment. Terming the hike as ‘unacceptable’, candidates took to Twitter and vented out their anger. A candidate took to twitter and wrote “This is unacceptable.. the hike is barely in accordance with the inflation.. why would anyone devote their time and efforts in R&D when the emoluments are below par.. #Hikeinfellowship60 #JaiAnusandhan"

Another user wrote, “It would be 37k in 2027. You can’t even imagine the reason a scholar after 4 years, surviving in 37k and supporting his/her family. It is very less in 2023 itself. Do you think, scholars would be productive in their work without any financial burden???."