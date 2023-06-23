JSAA Collaborates With University of Adelaide For Dual Degree In Architecture Masters

The Jindal School of Art & Architecture (JSAA) at O.P. Jindal Global University is proud to announce the unique Dual Degree Architecture Masters with the University of Adelaide. Under the Jindal–Adelaide Architecture Pathway (JAAP), students will be able to receive a Bachelor of Arts (hons.) The Bachelor of Architectural Design from the University of Adelaide and a Master of Architecture from the University of Adelaide within a total period of 6 Years (3+1+2). The JSAA students undertaking Bachelor of Arts (Honours) at O.P. Jindal Global University will be able transfer to the Bachelor of Architectural Design at the UoA after 3 years at JGU completing another one year at UoA.

Some of the key elements of the JAAP programme include:

1. Only Architecture programme in India that will produce architects eligible for registration across India, Australia, New Zealand and other commonwealth countries (through reciprocal agreements)

2. Graduating students eligible for minimum three-year post study work visa in Australia

3. Global Curriculum which blends architectural education and expertise across India and Australia

4. Study in two top ranking universities with highly accomplished global faculty; get to meet top architects and designers across India, Australia and New Zealand

5. Be a part of the Deloitte Academy of Studies at the University of Adelaide

6. Access state of the art facilities in BIM, 3D modelling, Motion Capture and Rapid Prototyping across JGU and UoA

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, “I congratulate the Dean and the faculty members of the Jindal School of Art and Architecture (JSAA) and The School of Architecture at the University of Adelaide for developing this unique programme. The Jindal Adelaide Architecture pathway is the first and only architecture program in India that is designed to graduate global architects who will be eligible for licensure across Australia, New Zealand, India and many other countries through reciprocal arrangements. As part of this path breaking collaboration for creating a unique dual degree programme for our students at JSAA, the University of Adelaide and JGU are committed to work together on promoting global experiences for our students in the areas of Architecture and Design."