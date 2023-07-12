JSSC JIIOCE Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 900+ Vacancies

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission recently opened online applications for the recruitment of Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officers Competitive Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the same via the official website at jssc.nic.in. The deadline for applying and submitting the online application form is August 9. The candidates will be given a window of 4 days between August 15 and August 18, 2023, to make revisions in their application forms.

How to Apply?

Applicants can follow the step-by-step guide below to know how to apply for the JSSC JITOCE 2023 recruitment:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, issc.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the Applications link.

Step 3: A new window will open, in which you will fill out the online application form.

Step 4: Fill out your personal and educational information.

Step 5: Submit your application fees.

Step 6: After validating the details, upload all relevant papers and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the finished page and print it for future reference.

Apply from here- https://jsscjitoce23.onlinereg.in/

The examination fee is Rs 100 for UR (Unreserved), EWS, EBC-1, and BC-II students whereas Rs 50 for candidates from the SC and ST categories.