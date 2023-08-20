Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » JU Report to UGC 'Not Satisfactory', Centre Concerned Over Student's Death: Dharmendra Pradhan

JU Report to UGC 'Not Satisfactory', Centre Concerned Over Student's Death: Dharmendra Pradhan

The report submitted to the UGC by Jadavpur University, was deemed "not satisfactory" by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 16:14 IST

Kolkata, India

He asserted that the TMC government in West Bengal cannot evade responsibility” for the incident (File Photo)
He asserted that the TMC government in West Bengal cannot evade responsibility” for the incident (File Photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the report to the UGC by Jadavpur University, where a student died recently after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed, was “not satisfactory".

He asserted that the TMC government in West Bengal “cannot evade responsibility" for the incident.

The University Grants Commission had made certain suggestions on the anti-ragging system, the minister said, adding that these include the installation of CCTV cameras, a separate cell to deal with ragging cases, and a communication facility among others.

“The University Grants Commission has sought a response from the university on what steps it has taken to implement these suggestions. The UGC has taken the matter seriously, and we have also taken it seriously. The university’s report to the commission was not satisfactory," Pradhan said on the sidelines of a programme here.

Advertisement

There is no place for ragging in our educational institutions, he said.

A JU official said the university authorities have responded to queries “within the regulatory framework about what had been done and the reasons for what could not be done".

top videos
  • Chandrayaan 3 | Former ISRO Advisor Dr Surinder Pal Speaks To CNN News18 | Chandrayaan 3 Update

    • The prestigious 67-year-old university also sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission on multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.

    The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 20, 2023, 16:14 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 16:14 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App