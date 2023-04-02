JVNST 2023 For Class 6 Admissions on April 29, Check Exam Pattern, Result Date

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will be conducting the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 for admission to class 6 for the academic session of 2023-24 on April 29. It will be conducted in offline mode. The result of the JNV selection test 2023 is likely to be announced by June.

The test will be conducted in various languages. A candidate will be given a test booklet in the language which he/she has chosen while filling out the application form. The composition of the test includes three sections. Mental ability, arithmetic, and language ability. The weightage of marks will be 50, 25, and 25 percent respectively. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be a total of 80 questions in the selection test.

JNVST 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website for NVS — navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the download of Admit Card of JVNS 2023 for Class 6 when available. A new log-in window will appear.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as Registration number, date of birth, and captcha. You must have received your registration number when registering for the JVNST 2023 for Class 6.

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify your details. After verifying, download it.

Registered students can download their admit cards from NVS official website when available. The registration forms were opened from January 2 to February 15. The registered students need to carry their hall tickets to the examination centers. The hall ticket is mandatory for the student to carry for the examination. The candidate will not be allowed to write the examination if he/she doesn’t carry their admit card for JVNST 2023.

Advertisement

According to the prospectus released by NVS on their official website, candidates need to submit some documents for verification after their selection. This includes proof of date of birth of the candidate, proof of eligibility as per the condition of NVS, and the Aadhar card of the candidate. According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each District in a phased manner. At present, 649 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories.

Read all the Latest Education News here