Kanpur's CSJMU Adds New Rocket Science Course After Chandrayaan-3 Success

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole. This triumph has raised India’s profile globally, and as a result, young people across the nation are displaying increased interest in space-related learning and careers. Capitalising on this enthusiasm, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (formerly Kanpur University) has introduced a new and valuable course centred around rocket engineering.

The course aims to cater to individuals keen on comprehending and contributing to space exploration. Eligibility details for this course can be obtained from the university. Dr. Anju Dixit, a professor at the School of Basic Science, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, mentioned that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has prompted the university to introduce a new valuable course in the upcoming semester.

This course will focus on rocket engineering, covering topics such as rocket construction, mechanisms, functionality and the various components involved in the process. Students will gain insights into the intricate workings of rockets and develop a comprehensive understanding of their functioning.

Dr. Dixit said that the course will have a strong emphasis on skill development and advanced technology. Notably, experts from IIT Kanpur will also play an important role in educating students about rocket engineering, and sharing their knowledge and insights in this field. Students can expect to receive in-depth guidance on the subject from these experts, enhancing their understanding of rocket engineering concepts.