Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: 74.67% Clear PUC II Exam, Scores at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams 2023 concluded on April 15. The evaluation process for the answer sheets will commence today, April 21. This year, approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. The results could be out in May.

In 2022, the result was announced on May 19. Out of the total 8.5 lakh candidates who took the exam, 85.63 per cent cleared it. A total of 145 students received full marks - 625 – while 309 students managed to earn 624 marks.