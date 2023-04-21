Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: 74.67% Clear PUC II Exam, Scores at karresults.nic.in

Published By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 11:19 IST
Karnataka, India
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 today, April 21. As many as 74.67 per cent of students who took the exam cleared it. The pass percentage among girls is 80.25% while among boys it is 69.05%. Students can check their results at the official website at pue.karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in. Read More
Dakshina Kannada — 95.33%,
Udupi - 95.24%,
Kodagi - 90.55%,
Yadagiri - 78.97%
The pass percentage among girls is 80.25% while among boys it is 69.05%. The overall pass percentage is 74.67%.
Rank 1: SM Koushik - 596 marks
Rank 2: Surabhi S - 596 marks
Rank 3: Kattoiu Iayishika - 595 marks
Rank 1: Ananya K A - 600 marks
Rank 2: Anvitha D N - 596 marks
Rank 3: Chaaya Ravi Kumar - 596 marks
Rank 1: Tabassum Shaikh- 593
Rank 2: Kushanaik G L - 592
Rank 3: Daddi Karibasamma - 592
Candidates unhappy with their results can apply to avail of scanned copy and re-evaluation. The date and time of the re-evaluation process will be announced soon.
|Year
|Overall Pass Percentage
|2023
|74.67%
|2022
|61.88%
|2021
|100%
|2020
|69.20%
|2019
|61.73%
Out of the 7.02 lakh students who appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2023 exam, as many as 5,24,209 students passed the exam. The pass percentage is 74.67%.
Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message
Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263
Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message
Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263
Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message
Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263
Over 7 lakh students took the exam this year. Here’s how to check score –
Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will be available, download
Students who will miss the minimum marks requirement by a small margin will be promoted by giving grace marks. Teachers can only give grace marks up to 5%. Students who get fewer marks will have to take compartment exams. Students failing in all subjects, however, will have to repeat the class.
For both Kannada and English medium schools, the pass percentage is the same. Students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks to be able to be considered as pass.
Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 passed last year. The overall pass percentage was 61.88%. For regular students, the pass percentage was 67.14% while for private candidates it was 26.75% only. Among repeaters, only 23.29% of students could clear the Karnataka PUC 2nd exam.
In terms of streams, science continued to be the unbeatable best for the third year in a row. The science stream recorded the highest pass percentage in the last three years. As many as 72.53% of students who took exam in science stream last year cleared it. For commerce, the pass percentage was recorded at 64.97%, in arts as many as 48.71% of students passed in 2022.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be available at:
— pue.karnataka.gov.in,
— manabadi.co.in, and
— karresults.nic.in
Rank 1: Shweta Bhimashanar with 594 marks
Rank 1: Madivalara Sahana with 594 marks
Rank 2: Sanika Ravishankar with 593 marks
Rank 2: Ninganna Agarsar with 593 marks
Rank 2: Shivaraj with 593 marks
Rank 2: G Mounesha with 593 marks
Rank 3: H Santhosha with 592 marks
Rank 1: Neelu Singh with 596 marks
Rank 1: Akash Das with 596 marks
Rank 1: Neha BR with 596 marks
Rank 1: Maanav Binay Kejriwal with 596 marks
Rank 2: Hitesh S with 595 marks
Rank 2: Sahana T R with 595 marks
Rank 2: Pabithra K with 595 marks
Rank 2: Saarth Vishwanath Joshi with 595 marks
Rank 2: Anisha Mallya with 595 marks
Rank 2: Aachal Praveen Ullal with 595 marks
Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will be available, download
The Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka declared the class 12 or 2nd Karnataka PUC result on June 18, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 61.88%. Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 passed.
Results to be available at:
— karnataka.gov.in,
— pue.kar.nic.in,
— karresults.nic.in,
— kseeb.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams 2023 concluded on April 15. The evaluation process for the answer sheets will commence today, April 21. This year, approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. The results could be out in May.
In 2022, the result was announced on May 19. Out of the total 8.5 lakh candidates who took the exam, 85.63 per cent cleared it. A total of 145 students received full marks - 625 – while 309 students managed to earn 624 marks.
In 2021, the board achieved a 100% pass percentage. As many as 590153 students took the exam out of which 2,239 students secured 600/600 or full marks. It was a 30 percentage point increase in the first-class marks from 2020. A total of 1,95,650 students also received a distinction in the 2nd PUC examination.
What: Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2023
When: April 21, 10 am
Where: karresults.nic.in
For Whom: Over 7 lakh students who registered for the exam
The Department of Pre-University Education has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC results today, March 31. The Karnataka 1st PUC exams were held on March 6. It was initially scheduled to begin on February 27. Meanwhile, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2023 started on March 9 and concluded on March 29. About 7.27 lakh students had registered and appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.
Students will need to secure at least 35% marks overall to pass, however, for language exams, the minimum score to be considered pass is 70 marks. Those failing to meet passing marks by a small margin will be given grace marks. The number of grace marks to be given to a student was capped at 5%. If any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty.
|YEAR
|COMMERCE
|ARTS
|SCIENCE
|OVERALL
|2021
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|2020
|65.52%
|41.27%
|67.28%
|69.20%
|2019
|66.39%
|50.53%
|66.58%
|61.73%
Step 1: Visit the official website, karresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
To check their marks, students need to have the roll number of registration number ready. This is mentioned in the admit cards received by the students prior to the exam. In case students have not collected their registration numbers from their respective schools, they can get the same from the official website by filling in details regarding their area, school, etc.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC theory exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, while the practical exam was conducted from January 25 to February 10. More than 7.27 lakh students had registered for the exam. This year, 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 47,269 in the commerce stream, and 2,44,129 from the science stream. The exam was conducted at 1,109 centres across the state.
Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022, and the result was released on June 18. As many as 6,83,563 students appeared in the Karnataka PUC II examinations out of which 4,22,966 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent.
Read all the Latest Education News here