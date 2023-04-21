Trends :Karnataka 2nd PUC ResultKerala SSLC ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: 74.67% Clear PUC II Exam, Scores at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: 74.67% Clear PUC II Exam, Scores at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live: Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results at the official website at pue.karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in

April 21, 2023, 11:19 IST

Karnataka

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 today, April 21. As many as 74.67 per cent of students who took the exam cleared it. The pass percentage among girls is 80.25% while among boys it is 69.05%. Students can check their results at the official website at pue.karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and karresults.nic.in. Read More

Apr 21, 2023 11:16 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: District Wise Pass Percentage

Dakshina Kannada — 95.33%,

Udupi - 95.24%,

Kodagi - 90.55%,

Yadagiri - 78.97%

Apr 21, 2023 11:13 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Girls Perform Better

The pass percentage among girls is 80.25% while among boys it is 69.05%. The overall pass percentage is 74.67%.

Apr 21, 2023 11:11 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: SM Koushik Tops Science Stream

Rank 1: SM Koushik - 596 marks

Rank 2: Surabhi S - 596 marks

Rank 3: Kattoiu Iayishika - 595 marks

Apr 21, 2023 11:08 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Ananya K A Tops Commerce Stream

Rank 1: Ananya K A - 600 marks

Rank 2: Anvitha D N - 596 marks

Rank 3: Chaaya Ravi Kumar - 596 marks

Apr 21, 2023 11:06 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Tabassum Shaikh Tops Arts Stream

Rank 1: Tabassum Shaikh- 593

Rank 2: Kushanaik G L - 592

Rank 3: Daddi Karibasamma - 592

Apr 21, 2023 10:54 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Unhappy with Marks? Here's What to Do

Candidates unhappy with their results can apply to avail of scanned copy and re-evaluation. The date and time of the re-evaluation process will be announced soon.

Apr 21, 2023 10:46 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Year-wise Pass Percentage

YearOverall Pass Percentage
202374.67%
202261.88%
2021100%
202069.20%
201961.73%
Apr 21, 2023 10:42 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Over 5 lakh students cleared exam

Out of the 7.02 lakh students who appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2023 exam, as many as 5,24,209 students passed the exam. The pass percentage is 74.67%.

Apr 21, 2023 10:40 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Website not working? Check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Apr 21, 2023 10:39 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Out, 74.67% Pass

Apr 21, 2023 10:37 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared!

Apr 21, 2023 10:33 IST

How to check the karresults.nic.in 2023 2nd PUC Result?

Over 7 lakh students took the exam this year. Here’s how to check score –

Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Apr 21, 2023 10:26 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: What is the Grace Marks Policy?

Students who will miss the minimum marks requirement by a small margin will be promoted by giving grace marks. Teachers can only give grace marks up to 5%. Students who get fewer marks will have to take compartment exams. Students failing in all subjects, however, will have to repeat the class.

Apr 21, 2023 10:24 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Marks Needed to Pass Exam

For both Kannada and English medium schools, the pass percentage is the same. Students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks to be able to be considered as pass.

Apr 21, 2023 10:18 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Will Pass Percentage Reach Above 61.88%?

Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 passed last year. The overall pass percentage was 61.88%. For regular students, the pass percentage was 67.14% while for private candidates it was 26.75% only. Among repeaters, only 23.29% of students could clear the Karnataka PUC 2nd exam.

Apr 21, 2023 10:09 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Science Best-Performing Stream

In terms of streams, science continued to be the unbeatable best for the third year in a row. The science stream recorded the highest pass percentage in the last three years. As many as 72.53% of students who took exam in science stream last year cleared it. For commerce, the pass percentage was recorded at 64.97%, in arts as many as 48.71% of students passed in 2022.

Apr 21, 2023 10:05 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 to be Announced Shortly

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be available at:

— pue.karnataka.gov.in,

— manabadi.co.in, and

— karresults.nic.in

Apr 21, 2023 10:04 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Who Were The Arts Toppers Last Year?

Rank 1: Shweta Bhimashanar with 594 marks

Rank 1: Madivalara Sahana with 594 marks

Rank 2: Sanika Ravishankar with 593 marks

Rank 2: Ninganna Agarsar with 593 marks

Rank 2: Shivaraj with 593 marks

Rank 2: G Mounesha with 593 marks

Rank 3: H Santhosha with 592 marks

Apr 21, 2023 10:03 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: 10 Students Ranked in Top 2 Last Year

Rank 1: Neelu Singh with 596 marks

Rank 1: Akash Das with 596 marks

Rank 1: Neha BR with 596 marks

Rank 1: Maanav Binay Kejriwal with 596 marks

Rank 2: Hitesh S with 595 marks

Rank 2: Sahana T R with 595 marks

Rank 2: Pabithra K with 595 marks

Rank 2: Saarth Vishwanath Joshi with 595 marks

Rank 2: Anisha Mallya with 595 marks

Rank 2: Aachal Praveen Ullal with 595 marks

Apr 21, 2023 10:01 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to check at karresults.nic.in

Apr 21, 2023 09:55 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: What happened last year?

The Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka declared the class 12 or 2nd Karnataka PUC result on June 18, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 61.88%. Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 passed.

Apr 21, 2023 09:53 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 to be Out Very Soon, Where to Check Scores?

Results to be available at:

— karnataka.gov.in,

— pue.kar.nic.in,

— karresults.nic.in,

— kseeb.kar.nic.in

Apr 21, 2023 09:48 IST

What About Karnataka SSLC Result 2023?

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams 2023 concluded on April 15. The evaluation process for the answer sheets will commence today, April 21. This year, approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. The results could be out in May.

In 2022, the result was announced on May 19. Out of the total 8.5 lakh candidates who took the exam, 85.63 per cent cleared it. A total of 145 students received full marks - 625 – while 309 students managed to earn 624 marks.

Apr 21, 2023 09:44 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Board Recorded 100% Pass Percentage in 2021

In 2021, the board achieved a 100% pass percentage. As many as 590153 students took the exam out of which 2,239 students secured 600/600 or full marks. It was a 30 percentage point increase in the first-class marks from 2020. A total of 1,95,650 students also received a distinction in the 2nd PUC examination.

Apr 21, 2023 09:41 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: FAQs Answered

What: Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2023

When: April 21, 10 am

Where: karresults.nic.in

For Whom: Over 7 lakh students who registered for the exam

Apr 21, 2023 09:37 IST

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Declared on March 31

The Department of Pre-University Education has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC results today, March 31. The Karnataka 1st PUC exams were held on March 6. It was initially scheduled to begin on February 27. Meanwhile, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2023 started on March 9 and concluded on March 29. About 7.27 lakh students had registered and appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.

Apr 21, 2023 09:30 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Grace Marks Policy

Students will need to secure at least 35% marks overall to pass, however, for language exams, the minimum score to be considered pass is 70 marks. Those failing to meet passing marks by a small margin will be given grace marks. The number of grace marks to be given to a student was capped at 5%. If any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty.

Apr 21, 2023 09:29 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Stream-Wise, Overall Pass Percentage in Recent Years

YEARCOMMERCEARTSSCIENCEOVERALL
2021100%100%100%100%
202065.52%41.27%67.28%69.20%
201966.39%50.53%66.58%61.73%
Apr 21, 2023 09:25 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Steps to Download Result

Apr 21, 2023 09:23 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Documents needed to check marks

To check their marks, students need to have the roll number of registration number ready. This is mentioned in the admit cards received by the students prior to the exam. In case students have not collected their registration numbers from their respective schools, they can get the same from the official website by filling in details regarding their area, school, etc.

Students need a minimum of 33 per cent to clear the Karnataka class 12 exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC theory exam was conducted from March 9 to 29, while the practical exam was conducted from January 25 to February 10. More than 7.27 lakh students had registered for the exam. This year, 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 47,269 in the commerce stream, and 2,44,129 from the science stream. The exam was conducted at 1,109 centres across the state.

Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022, and the result was released on June 18. As many as 6,83,563 students appeared in the Karnataka PUC II examinations out of which 4,22,966 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent.

