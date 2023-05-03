Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board has announced the timetable for state’s 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download the schedule from the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the notified schedule, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 will begin on May 22 and will conclude on June 2, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 5.30 pm. All students appearing for the examination can download the timetable through these simple steps.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 : How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Select on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates for their respective examination.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Results for the Karnataka PUC 2 were released on April 21, 2023. After the declaration of the results, the board started the registration for the supplementary exam. The date for supplementary exam started from April 26, 2023 without a fine and concluded on May 2, 2023. Candidates who applied for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 after given dates were fined. The notification shared by the Karnataka Board, class 12th students excluding SC, ST, and C-1 categories will have to pay Rs 140 as supplementary fees for one subject, Rs 270 for two subjects, Rs 400 for three or more subjects.

This year, 74.67% of students passed the board examination. Among the toppers, SM Koushik has received 596 marks and is the science stream topper from the state in Karnataka, while for commerce Ananya K A topped with 600 marks and Tabassum Shaikh with 593 marks topped in the arts stream. In 2023, more than 7.27 lakh students registered. Students from the arts stream made up 2,34,815 registrations, the commerce stream had 2,47,269, and the science stream had 2,44,129.

