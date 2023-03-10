Home » education-career » Karnataka: After Counselling by Principal, Student Removes Hijab, Writes Exam

Karnataka: After Counselling by Principal, Student Removes Hijab, Writes Exam

The student was insisting till the last minute that she should be allowed to write exams wearing hijab. Though authorities rejected her requests, the student remained adamant

IANS

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 17:54 IST

Karnataka, India

Students have appeared for their exams for Kannada and Arabic subjects (Representative image)
Students have appeared for their exams for Kannada and Arabic subjects (Representative image)

A student of Malleshwaram Pre University College, who was insisting to be allowed to write an examination wearing a burqa, was counselled by the principal after which she agreed to remove it and appeared for the exam, here on Thursday.

The board exams for the Class 12 students have commenced across the state.

Students have appeared for their exams for Kannada and Arabic subjects.

The student was insisting till the last minute that she should be allowed to write exams wearing a hijab. Though authorities rejected her requests, the student remained adamant. However, the Principal, who was on examination duty, spoke to the student and told her about the rules.

He also told her how important it is for her to write exams, after which she agreed to remove it, sources in the education ministry stated.

Education Minister B. C. Nagesh has said many times that students wearing hijab or any attire which symbolises religion will not be allowed to write exams.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

