Karnataka CET, NEET 2023 Post Seat Allotment Schedule Revised, Fill Choices Until August 22

The KCET 2023 counselling and Karnataka NEET UG counselling schedules have been revised by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Dates for the post-seat allotment result activities of KCET 2023 counselling and Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 have now been extended. Candidates who were allocated seats in round 1 of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and state National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling can exercise their choices till August 22 via kea.kar.nic.in, according to the amended dates.

According to the official timetable, the applicants whose seats have been assigned will exercise their options between August 18 and August 20. Fees for chosen applicants from Choice I and Choice 2 must be paid between August 19 to August 22. Only applicants who have paid the Choice 1 fee may deposit original documents together with two sets of verified photocopies of all documents from August 19 through August 22.

Only candidates who choose option 1 can get the admission order between August 19 and August 22 after making payment and submitting the original documents. The deadline for reporting to the assigned college with one set of attested photocopies as specified on the verification slip is August 23. Previously, the deadline to exercise choices was set for August 20, and applicants could make payments of the fees and download admission orders until 1 PM on August 23.

Karnataka KCET, UGNEET 2023: Revised Schedule

––Window for Choices Exercise – August 18 to August 22 (till 11 AM)

––Fee payment by choice-1 selected candidates – August 19 to August 23 (until 2 PM)

––Download admission orders – August 19 (from 2 PM) to August 23 (until 4 PM)