Karnataka Engineering Colleges Hiked Fees By 10% For Govt Quota Seats

The fees for government seats in Karnataka private engineering colleges have been increased by 10 per cent. According to the state’s Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had a consensual agreement with the Private Engineering College Management Association in this regard in February this year.

Speaking at a press conference at Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office on Thursday, Sudhakar said that before the election code of conduct came into effect, the previous government announced this hike. He further stated that the fee hike cannot be reversed as it has been decided as per the procedure.

“The decision to hike engineering fees by 10 per cent was taken by the previous BJP government. In February, there was an official order. When it was brought to our notice when we came to power, we examined how it was done. As per procedure, the fee hike was done in deliberation with private colleges. It can’t be reversed now," the minister said. He clarified that any decision to revise the agreement will create confusion among students.