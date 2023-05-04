Karnataka Exam Authority To Release KCET Admit Card 2023 Tomorrow At kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit card will be released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on May 5. Candidates may use the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, to download their hall ticket. They have to enter the necessary login credentials to download their KCET admission card. Only enrolled candidates will receive an exam hall pass.

According to the schedule, the KEA KCET exam will be held on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada KCET exam, on the other hand, will take place on May 22. The exam authorities will conduct the admission exam on paper and with a pen. Applicants will not be allowed to appear for the test if they do not have an admit card with them. It is mandatory for the students to have a hard copy of their admit card. The personnel deployed at the examination venue will not allow entry of any candidate without an admit card. Here are some steps a candidate can follow to download the admit card

KCET ADMIT CARD 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Advertisement

Only the official KEA KCET website allows, applicants can download their hall tickets. Candidates are requested to follow this link to download admit card kea.kar.ac.in.

Step 1: Visit the official site at kea.kar.ac.in.

Step 2: On the landing page, navigate for the a link to download the admit card. Select the admit card link

Step 3: A new login window will open on the screen. Enter the credentials asked like enrolment number, date of birth and Captcha code. Except the Captcha code all the details will be mentioned on the application form.

Step 4: The screen will display the admit card of the candidate. Step 5: Print the admit card after downloading it for future use.

Students must arrive at the examination facility with their hall ticket and a valid ID proof. • They are not allowed to bring any forbidden materials, including books, phones, or other electronic devices, inside the exam centre. • In order to avoid any inconveniences later, they should be at the testing location around an hour before the test begins. • After the test is over, they are advised to keep their Karnataka CET admission card safe.

Read all the Latest Education News here