Karnataka Govt Makes Reading of Constitution's Preamble Mandatory in Schools, Colleges

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities — whether it is government, aided or private — should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said.