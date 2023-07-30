Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun accepting online applications for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2023. Eligible candidates can fill in the registration form for Karnataka state counselling by directly visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It must be noted that the registration process will conclude today, July 30 at 11:59 PM. However, the fee for the submission of the application can be paid by 6 PM on July 31.

“KEA is inviting applications online for admissions to PG medical and dental courses from the eligible candidates who have qualified in NEET PG 2023 / NEET MDS 2023 for the year 2023-24 for the available PG medical and dental degree/ diploma courses in government medical/ dental colleges, government quota seats in private and minority medical colleges and private seats in private medical and dental colleges in the state of Karnataka for the academic year 2023-24," read official notification by KEA.

Candidates belonging to the general category will need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. On the other hand, those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will be required to pay Rs 500. For those applicants who reside outside of Karnataka, the amount that needs to be paid is Rs 3,000 whereas NRI, OCI, PIO, and foreign nationals will have to pay Rs 6,000.

Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided under ‘PGET-2023 medical/dental/DNB candidates online application link’.

Step 3: In the next step, key in your login ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: This will display the application form which needs to be filled out.

Step 5: Fill up to form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.