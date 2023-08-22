Karnataka NEET PG, MDS 2023 Option Entry Process Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has start started the option entry process for the first round of the Karnataka National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, MDS counselling process. Candidates can now avail the opportunity to exercise their priority options from today, August 22 to August 25. The option entry link will be accessible on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who successfully cleared the NEET PG entrance exams and are qualified for admission to medical and dental courses in colleges across Karnataka can finish their choice entry process before the deadline.

The Karnataka NEET PG, MDS, option entry process is being conducted for the seat allocation round. The allotment list will be made public based on the options selected by the students. Candidates are asked to enter their selections on the option entry form to specify their preferred course and college based on their scores in NEET PG. To ensure transparency and make easy the decision-making process, the Karnataka NEET PG and MDS mock allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 25.

Between August 25 and August 28, candidates will also have the opportunity to make temporary changes to the options they have selected. The choices selected during the first phase can be added, modified, deleted, reordered, and changed using this window. On August 28, it’s expected that the first round of real allotment results will be made public.

Karnataka NEET PG, MDS 2023 Round 1 Option Entry: How to fill choices

Students can enter their choices for the first allotment round by following the instructions below:

Step No 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

Step No 2: Secondly, tap on the NEET PG section.

Step No 3: Then, log in to finish the option entry process.

Step No 4: Key in the option of course and college in the order of preference