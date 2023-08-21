Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule Released, Check Details

The schedule for the Karnataka NEET PG and NEET MDS 2023 first-round seat allotment was issued on August 20 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA. Through the official website, candidates can check the round 1 seat allocation schedule at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On August 21 at 7 PM, the seat matrix and fee structure will be made public. The seat matrix must be referred to by the candidates before starting the choice-filling process. On August 22 at 11 AM, the choice-filling window for Round 1 counselling will open. The tentative mock allotment result will be made public on August 25 after 8 PM. From August 25 to August 28, candidates must check their options by 11 AM.

The official notification stated that “Candidates can exercise their priority of options from 11 AM on 22-8-2023 to 25-8-2023 up to 11 AM." The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 28 after 8 PM. The date for choice locking, fee payment, document verification, and submission will be announced later. The last date to report to the designated medical and dental college will be notified later.

Karnataka NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Schedule 2023: Steps to Download

Step No 1: Access the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in using a web browser.

Step No 2: Look for the NEET PG, MDS 2023 counselling section on the website’s homepage.

Step No 3: To find the counselling schedule, search for the “Round 1 Counselling Schedule" or a similar link within the counselling section.

Step No 4: At last click on the link to download the PDF file containing the complete NEET PG, MDS 2023 round 1counselling schedule.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to Register

Step No 1: Go to the official website– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step No 2: On the homepage tap on NEET PG/ MDS counselling registration link.

Step No 3: Register yourself by entering your name, email address and mobile number.

Step No 4: Log in using the registration ID and password

Step No 5: Fill out the counselling registration form.

Step No 6: At last enter your preferred choices and submit your form.

Candidates must visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, at least twice daily to check for updates on Karnataka NEET PG and MDS counselling, according to KEA.