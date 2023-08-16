Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Today, Websites to Check

The Karnataka National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, August 16. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the list on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in, after 6 pm. Students who cleared NEET UG 2023 and applied for the KEA counselling process can check the seat allotment result using their application number and date of birth.

In total, Karnataka has 11,695 medical college seats. Out of the total, as many as 3,700 are government MBBS seats. Those who make it to the round 1 seat allotment list will be eligible to get admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree programmes offered by the medical colleges in the state for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates will be assigned colleges based on their NEET UG 2023 score, vacant seats, and the number of choices they have made. Those who make it to the merit list will be called for further document verification, payment of admission fees and report to the college authorities.

Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023: Websites to Check

— cetonline.karnataka.gov.in,

— kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the KEA official website

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your log in credentials such as application id and date of birth

Step 4: The seat allotment list will appear on the screen