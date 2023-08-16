Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Today, Websites to Check

Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment List 2023: KEA will announce the list today on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in, after 6 pm

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 10:17 IST

In total, Karnataka has 11,695 medical college seats (Representative Image)

The Karnataka National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, August 16. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the list on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in, after 6 pm. Students who cleared NEET UG 2023 and applied for the KEA counselling process can check the seat allotment result using their application number and date of birth.

In total, Karnataka has 11,695 medical college seats. Out of the total, as many as 3,700 are government MBBS seats. Those who make it to the round 1 seat allotment list will be eligible to get admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree programmes offered by the medical colleges in the state for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates will be assigned colleges based on their NEET UG 2023 score, vacant seats, and the number of choices they have made. Those who make it to the merit list will be called for further document verification, payment of admission fees and report to the college authorities.

Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023: Websites to Check

— cetonline.karnataka.gov.in,

— kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the KEA official website

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your log in credentials such as application id and date of birth

Step 4: The seat allotment list will appear on the screen

    • Step 5: Save and download for further use

    The Medical Counselling Committee or the MCC conducts the NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government institutions and 100 per cent AIQ seats in central universities, deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, AFMS, and BSc Nursing courses. This year, for the second round of counselling, MCC added more than 500 seats. The NEET UG 2023 second round of the choice-filling process ended on August 15.

