Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow

The exam dates for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test have been revised by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Additionally, the last date for registration has been extended, and now students can apply until September 1, 2023. To register for Karnataka PGCET 2023, students can visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the entrance examinations for courses such as MBA, MCA, M.E, M.Tech, and M.Arch are now scheduled for September 23 and 24. Those interested in joining these programs must complete their applications by September 1. It is important to note that the deadline will not be extended beyond this date.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 examinations revised schedule

M.E – September 23

M.Tech – September 23

M.Arch – September 23

MBA – September 24

MCA – September 24

The Karnataka PGCET exams will have a uniform duration of two hours, regardless of the course. Each exam will carry a total of 100 marks. On September 23, the exams for M.E, M.Tech, and M.Arch courses will take place in a single shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Meanwhile, the MBA and MCA exams scheduled for September 24 will be split into two shifts: one from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and another from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to the official site of Karnataka Examination Authority at kea.kar.nic.in. Go to the homepage of the site.

Step 2 - You will see a link on the homepage for Karnataka PGCET 2023. Click on the link.

Step 3 - The link will take you to a new page from where you will register for the exam.

Step 4 - Enter the required details to register.

Step 5 - Once registration is done, log in to the account.

Step 6 - You will get an application form, fill in the application form.

Step 7 - Make the payment of application fees.

Step 8 - Click on submit and download the page.