Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2023 Declared: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) has announced the results for the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exam today, April 21. The results have been released for all the student types, including regular students, repeaters, and private candidates. According to the statistics provided by the KSEEB, out of the total 702,067 students who appeared for the exam, 524,209 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 74.67 per cent.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Students need to score 33 per cent marks to clear the exam. Students who will miss the minimum marks requirement by a small margin will be promoted by giving grace marks. Teachers can only give grace marks up to 5 per cent. Students who get fewer marks will have to take compartment exams. Students failing in all subjects, however, will have to repeat the class.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Websites to Check

— karnataka.gov.in,

— pue.kar.nic.in,

— karresults.nic.in,

— kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Karnataka board

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Go to your phone’s SMS application.

Step 2: Type ‘KAR12’ space and mention your registration number written on your admit card on the message box.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263. This way students can get a brief of their scorecard. This will include the scores of the subjects and overall marks obtained in the class.

This method can be useful when candidates face some internet issues, traffic on the official website of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board or server issues. Other than this, students can also access, download and save their Karnataka 2nd PUC result for future references through DigiLocker.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1. Visit the official website of DigiLocker, click on sign-up. Or a candidate can download the application through Google Play store.

Step 2. Enter mandatory details such as name, mobile number, email id, Aadhar card number. Submit the credentials.

Step 3. A student will receive a security PIN on their registered mobile number. Share the PIN with the application.

Step 4. Set a username. When the results are out visit to the application or website of DigiLocker

Step 5: Login using your credentials.

Step 6: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Karnataka 2nd PUC Result

Step 7: Choose the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 category.

Step 8: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, as many as 4,22,966 passed last year. The overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent. For regular students, the pass percentage was 67.14 per cent while for private candidates it was 26.75 per cent only. Among repeaters, only 23.29 per cent of students could clear the Karnataka PUC 2nd exam. In 2021, the board recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. In 2020, the pass percentage was 69.20 per cent.

