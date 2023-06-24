Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results to be Declared Soon on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 soon. As per the reports, the result for the Karnataka SSLC 10th supplementary will be out in the coming weeks. Once the result is out, the candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result on the official website- karresults.nic.in.

KSEAB held the Karnataka SSLC 2023 Supplementary Exams from June 12 to June 19, 2023. Considering the past trends, the SSLC 10th supplementary results are expected to be declared in the month of July. To download Karnataka SSLC 2023 Supplementary Result Marksheet, students must provide their hall ticket number, date of birth, and other information.

KSEAB released the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 on May 8. The overall passing percentage for the Karnataka SSLC results for 2023 is 87 per cent. According to the data, 61,003 students overall received A+ grades.

Karnataka SSC Supplementary Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, check for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link and open it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you need to enter your exam roll number. Once you input the details, press enter.

Step 4: Your Karnataka 10th Board Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. It will show your subject-wise marks and the final result with the grand total.