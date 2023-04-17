Karnataka SSLC 2023 Answer Key Released at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, How to Raise Objections

The answer key for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) or Class 10 public exams 2023 is out. Students who appeared for the SSLC exam, conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB), can check their subject-wise answer key 2023 from the official website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam was held from March 31 to April 15.

The Karnataka board recently informed that the Karnataka Class 10 evaluation process will begin on April 21. Once the evaluation is done, KSEEB will declare the result date and time for the SSLC exam. Students will be able to check their Class 10 public exams results online, when released. Following the release of the results online, students may collect their SSLC marksheet from their schools.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for ‘SSLC March April 2023 Key Answers and Objections’

Step 3: On the new window, look for the link available for SSLC Answer Key 2023

Step 4: Select the subject and download the answer key.

Step 5: The Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and keep a printout of the SSLC Answer Key for future references.

Along with the SSLC exam answer key, KSEEB has opened the objection-raising window to these answer keys. One can raise objections against the SSLC answer key only through the official portal.

Karnataka SSLC 2023: Marking and Grading Scheme

- Marks from 563-625 will secure 90-100 percentage and receive A+ grade.

- Marks from 500-562 will secure 80-90 percentage and receive A grade.

- Marks from 438-499 will secure 70-80 percentage and receive B+ grade.

- Marks from 375-437 will secure 60-70 percentage and receive B grade.

- Marks from 313-374 will secure 50-60 percentage and receive C+ grade.

- Marks from 219-312 will secure 35 – 50 percentage and receive C grade.

About 8 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams this year. While last year, the Karnataka Class 10 result was released on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examination in 2022 and the overall pass percentage of candidates was 85.63 percent.

