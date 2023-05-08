Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Declared: Pass Percentage Drops to 83.89%, Girls Outperform Boys

The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results has been announced. As per the data released by the KSEAB, this year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent. This year, 835102 students had appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed. Students who took the class 10 exam can check them on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

In 2022, the SSLC total pass percentage was 85.63 per cent. It was the highest pass percentage in the past decade, excluding the 99.99 per cent recorded in 2021 when all the students were declared passed due to the Covid pandemic.

The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent. This year, only four students scored 625/625 which is a massive dip from last year’s stats. In 2022, 145 students had earned the perfect score.

Chitradurga comes up as best performing area with 96.8 per cent pass percentage followed by 96.7 per cent pass percentage in Mandya and 96.6 per cent pass percentage in Hassan.

1517 government schools have scored 100 per cent result, which is up from 1462 in 2022. No government school has got zero per cent result. This year, 87.76 per cent regular fresh students have cleared the SSLC exams, and 7.48 per cent were private fresh students.

In the 2023 SSLC results, rural area students have scored better than urban area students. The overall pass percentage of the rural area students was recorded at 87 per cent and urban area students reported 79.62 per cent.

