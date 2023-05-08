Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Results Released, 83.89% Students Pass

Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:37 IST
Karnataka, India
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results have been announced. As per the data released by the KSEAB, this year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent. Sstudents who took the class 10 exam can check them on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Read More
Most of the students who took the exam got grade B. As many as 175489 students or 25.41% have got grade B or between 70-79%.
Out of 425968 boys who took the exam, 341108 passed. Among girls, out of 409134 who took the exam, 359511 passed. The pass percentage among boys is 80.08% and among girls is 87.87%.
The Karnataka SSLC result has seen a decline than last year, however, it is better pre-pandemic times:
Consolidated school result sheet and provisional marks cards will be provided on after 1 pm today, through the school login of KSEAB website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in “Provision is made to take print outs of the same at the school level. The examination result will be announced on the same day in the high schools," the board said.
The examination result will be forwarded to the student’s registered mobile number through SMS after 1 p.m, the Karnataka board has said.
The evaluation work of the answer scripts has been conducted from April 24 to May 3 with a total of 61357 evaluators in 236 evaluation centres in 35 educational districts of the state.
A total of 835102 students have appeared for this examination. As per the scheduled timetable, March/April 2023 SSLC Examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15 in 3305 Examination centres throughout the state.
The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent. This year, only four students scored 625/625 which is a massive dip from last year’s stats. In 2022, 145 students had earned the perfect score…read more
91-100 Marks- A+ grade
81-90 Marks- A grade
71-80 marks- B+ grade
61-60 marks- B grade
51-60 marks- C+ grade
35-50 marks- C grade
In the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022, 145 students received a perfect score of 625 out of 625 marks, which is a remarkable achievement. The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 was 85.63 per cent. Out of the 8,71,511 students who appeared for the exam, 8,70,087 students passed. This year, 83.89 per cent of students cleared the exam.
This year, over 8 lakh students had appeared in the Karnataka SSLC exam. The results have been declared and 83.89% of students who took the exam cleared it.
In case of server error, students can also check the SSLC exam result 2022 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number. Send it to 56263. You will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.
As per the official press release, Karnataka SSLC result link will be activated after 11 AM. Students can check results on these websites:
– sslc.karnataka.gov.in
– karresults.nic.in.
The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent.
This year, 835102 students appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage has taken a hit from 85.63 per cent in 2022.
The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results have been announced. As per the data released by the KSEAB, this year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent.
The press conference has started for the Karnataka SSLC result declaration. Students will be able to check results after 11 am.
To pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam, a candidate must score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and overall. In addition to receiving marks for their SSLC scores, students will also receive grades.
The press hall for the Karnataka Class 10th board exam results 2023 is all set. This year, the KSEAB SSLC results 2023 will be announced by Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board chairman R Ramachandra, director exam H Gopalkrishna and principal secretary of the department Ritesh Singh.
Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number
Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.
Step 4: Login using your required information
Step 5: Now, click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Select the option of SSLC exam result 2022
Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.
- Board exam registration number.
- Subject combination (Science, Arts or Commerce).
Karnataka SSLC results will be announced at 10 am. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
Karnataka education minister V Sivankutty will release the details of KSEEB 10th SSLC results 2023 today through a press conference which is scheduled to commence at 10 am.
In 2022, over 8.73 lakh students registered for the Class 10 examination, out of which more than 20,000 were absent. The overall pass percentage for girls was 92.44 per cent while for boys it was 86.34 per cent.
In the previous year, the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th exam took place from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The result for the 2022 exam was announced on May 19.
In 2022, the pass percentage for SSLC was 85.63 per cent, the highest in the decade except for the Covid years when all students were promoted.
The result will be announced through a press conference at 10:00 AM today and the result link will be activated at karresults.nic.in from 11:00 AM.
Students must keep their admission cards in hand to be able to check their results with their roll numbers. The hall tickets will feature an identification number that students will require along with their date of birth to access their detailed results. The results will be available for download from the official website, however, students will need to pick up their Karnataka Class 10 mark sheets from their respective schools.
Around 8 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC examination this year, compared to 8.73 lakh students who took the exam last year, with an 85.63 per cent success rate. Students can contact the relevant authorities or ask their respective schools or educational institutions for assistance if any problems or technical concerns crop up when verifying the results.
The Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 will be an option for students who don’t score the minimum necessary marks to receive the Karnataka Secondary School Certificate. The compartment exam in 2023 will most likely be held one month after the results are announced.
Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, and the answer key was made public on April 17. On April 21, the evaluation of class 10 answer sheets had begun. A candidate must receive a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and in overall to pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam. Students will receive grades in addition to marks for their SSLC scores.
