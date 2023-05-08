Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Results Released, 83.89% Students Pass

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Results Released, 83.89% Students Pass

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Karnataka SSLC exams were held from March 31 to April 15. Once results are released, students who took the class 10 exam can check them on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:37 IST

Karnataka, India

Advertisement

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results have been announced. As per the data released by the KSEAB, this year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent. Sstudents who took the class 10 exam can check them on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Read More

May 08, 2023 11:37 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Maximum Students Get Grade B

Most of the students who took the exam got grade B. As many as 175489 students or 25.41% have got grade B or between 70-79%.

May 08, 2023 11:32 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: Girls vs Boys Pass Percentage

Out of 425968 boys who took the exam, 341108 passed. Among girls, out of 409134 who took the exam, 359511 passed. The pass percentage among boys is 80.08% and among girls is 87.87%.

Advertisement
May 08, 2023 11:30 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: Pass Percentage Better Than Pre Pandemic Times

The Karnataka SSLC result has seen a decline than last year, however, it is better pre-pandemic times:

May 08, 2023 11:28 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: Consolidated school result sheet today

Consolidated school result sheet and provisional marks cards will be provided on after 1 pm today, through the school login of KSEAB website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in “Provision is made to take print outs of the same at the school level. The examination result will be announced on the same day in the high schools," the board said.

May 08, 2023 11:26 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: Students to get result via SMS after 1 pm

The examination result will be forwarded to the student’s registered mobile number through SMS after 1 p.m, the Karnataka board has said.

May 08, 2023 11:25 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: Evaluation Process

The evaluation work of the answer scripts has been conducted from April 24 to May 3 with a total of 61357 evaluators in 236 evaluation centres in 35 educational districts of the state.

Advertisement
May 08, 2023 11:23 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result: 835102 students took exams

A total of 835102 students have appeared for this examination. As per the scheduled timetable, March/April 2023 SSLC Examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15 in 3305 Examination centres throughout the state.

May 08, 2023 11:16 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Girls Outperform Boys

The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent. This year, only four students scored 625/625 which is a massive dip from last year’s stats. In 2022, 145 students had earned the perfect score…read more

May 08, 2023 11:09 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Know Your Grade

91-100 Marks- A+ grade
81-90 Marks- A grade
71-80 marks- B+ grade
61-60 marks- B grade
51-60 marks- C+ grade
35-50 marks- C grade

May 08, 2023 11:02 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Decrease in Pass Percentage

In the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022, 145 students received a perfect score of 625 out of 625 marks, which is a remarkable achievement. The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 was 85.63 per cent. Out of the 8,71,511 students who appeared for the exam, 8,70,087 students passed. This year, 83.89 per cent of students cleared the exam.

May 08, 2023 10:56 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Over 8 lakh students appeared for exams

This year, over 8 lakh students had appeared in the Karnataka SSLC exam. The results have been declared and 83.89% of students who took the exam cleared it.

May 08, 2023 10:47 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Server Error? What to Do

In case of server error, students can also check the SSLC exam result 2022 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number. Send it to 56263. You will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.

May 08, 2023 10:36 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Result Link to be Activated at 11 AM

As per the official press release, Karnataka SSLC result link will be activated after 11 AM. Students can check results on these websites:

– sslc.karnataka.gov.in

– karresults.nic.in.

May 08, 2023 10:34 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Girls Outperform Boys Again!

The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent.

May 08, 2023 10:33 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Pass Percentage Drops

This year, 835102 students appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage has taken a hit from 85.63 per cent in 2022.

May 08, 2023 10:31 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Check Pass Percentage

The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results have been announced. As per the data released by the KSEAB, this year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent.

May 08, 2023 10:24 IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results Declared!

The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results have been announced. As per the data released by the KSEAB, this year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent.

May 08, 2023 10:21 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Press Conference Begins

The press conference has started for the Karnataka SSLC result declaration. Students will be able to check results after 11 am.

May 08, 2023 10:18 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks

To pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam, a candidate must score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and overall. In addition to receiving marks for their SSLC scores, students will also receive grades.

May 08, 2023 10:14 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Results to be Out Shortly

The press hall for the Karnataka Class 10th board exam results 2023 is all set. This year, the KSEAB SSLC results 2023 will be announced by Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board chairman R Ramachandra, director exam H Gopalkrishna and principal secretary of the department Ritesh Singh.

May 08, 2023 10:11 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of SSLC exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

May 08, 2023 10:08 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: How to Check via SMS

In case of website crash, students can also check the SSLC exam result 2022 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number. Send it to 56263. You will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.

May 08, 2023 10:01 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: What is Required to Check Class 10 Results?

- Board exam registration number.

- Subject combination (Science, Arts or Commerce).

May 08, 2023 09:56 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Result in 5 Minutes

Karnataka SSLC results will be announced at 10 am. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

May 08, 2023 09:53 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Education Minister to Announce Results

Karnataka education minister V Sivankutty will release the details of KSEEB 10th SSLC results 2023 today through a press conference which is scheduled to commence at 10 am.

May 08, 2023 09:51 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Grading System

91-100 Marks- A+ grade
81-90 Marks- A grade
71-80 marks- B+ grade
61-60 marks- B grade
51-60 marks- C+ grade
35-50 marks- C grade

May 08, 2023 09:48 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Last Year Girls Outperformed Boys

In 2022, over 8.73 lakh students registered for the Class 10 examination, out of which more than 20,000 were absent. The overall pass percentage for girls was 92.44 per cent while for boys it was 86.34 per cent.

May 08, 2023 09:42 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Last Year Trends

In the previous year, the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th exam took place from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The result for the 2022 exam was announced on May 19.

May 08, 2023 09:39 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Last Year Pass Percentage

In 2022, the pass percentage for SSLC was 85.63 per cent, the highest in the decade except for the Covid years when all students were promoted.

May 08, 2023 09:33 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Result Timing?

The result will be announced through a press conference at 10:00 AM today and the result link will be activated at karresults.nic.in from 11:00 AM.

Read more

Students must keep their admission cards in hand to be able to check their results with their roll numbers. The hall tickets will feature an identification number that students will require along with their date of birth to access their detailed results. The results will be available for download from the official website, however, students will need to pick up their Karnataka Class 10 mark sheets from their respective schools.

Around 8 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC examination this year, compared to 8.73 lakh students who took the exam last year, with an 85.63 per cent success rate. Students can contact the relevant authorities or ask their respective schools or educational institutions for assistance if any problems or technical concerns crop up when verifying the results.

The Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 will be an option for students who don’t score the minimum necessary marks to receive the Karnataka Secondary School Certificate. The compartment exam in 2023 will most likely be held one month after the results are announced.

Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, and the answer key was made public on April 17. On April 21, the evaluation of class 10 answer sheets had begun. A candidate must receive a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and in overall to pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam. Students will receive grades in addition to marks for their SSLC scores.

In the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022, 145 students received a perfect score of 625 out of 625 marks, which is a remarkable achievement. The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 was 85.63 per cent. Out of the 8,71,511 students who appeared for the exam, 8,70,087 students passed.

Read all the Latest Education News here

TRENDING NEWS