Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Results Released, 83.89% Students Pass

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of SSLC exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.