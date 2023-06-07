Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Revaluation, Retotalling Result 2023 Declared At kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 revaluation and retotalling results 2023 on June 6. Students who applied for the retotalling of their marks and revaluation of answer scripts can now view their revised SSLC scores by visiting the official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Students must log in to the result portal using their registration number and date of birth, to view the results online.

The Karnataka board declared the SSLC or Class 10 results 2023 on May 8. This year, a total of 8,35,102 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 exam, with 7,00,619 passing with an 83.89 per cent success rate. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka Class 10th declined from 85.63 per cent last year to 83.89 per cent this year.

Students who were unhappy with their Karnataka Board 10th results 2023 were given the opportunity to request scanned copies of their answer scripts as well as a re-assessment of marks obtained in the Karnataka Class 10 result 2023.

Karnataka SSLC Revaluation, Retotalling Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board’s official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ‘SSLC/Class 10 Revaluation and Retotalling results 2023’

Step 3: As a new page opens, key in the registration number and date of birth on the login window. Then click on the submit option.

Step 4: The Karnataka SSLC revaluation, retotalling of result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the revised Karnataka Board class 10 result.