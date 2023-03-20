Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Class 10 Admit Card Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued the admit card for the State Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2023 or Class 10 board exams. Students who are going to appear for the Karnataka SSLC 2023 exam are advised to collect the admit cards from their schools. Meanwhile, the concerned departments or heads of schools are requested to download the Karnataka SSLC final admit card 2023 from the official websites at sslc.karnataka.gov.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in on behalf of the appearing students.

To download the SSLC admit cards online, schools will have to enter their login ID and password on the official portal. The heads of the schools are also required to correct mistakes or errors, if any, on the admit card. It is to be noted that the deadline for correcting mistakes in the details mentioned on the SSLC 2023 hall ticket is Friday, March 24.

According to the official date sheet, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be conducted from March 31 to April 15.

Karnataka SSLC 2023 Final Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Karnataka SSLC final admission ticket 2023, which is on the homepage.

Step 3: Concerned departments or heads of schools need to log in using the school login ID and password on the portal.

Step 4: The final admit card of all SSLC students will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the Karnataka SSLC admit card 2023.

Step 6: Distribute it to students.

As per the schedule, the first exam for Karnataka SSLC 2023 is language paper that is - Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, and Sanskrit.

On the day of the exam, students will have to carry their Karnataka SSLC admit card to the exam centre without fail. Those without it, will not be allowed to appear or enter the exam hall.

For more details or information, students must keep in touch with the concerned school authorities. They should also regularly check the main site of KSEAB for related updates.

