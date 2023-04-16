Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Evaluation Process for Class 10 to Commence on April 21

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams 2023, which started on March 31, concluded on April 15. Following this, the board has announced that the evaluation process for the answer sheets will commence on April 21. This year, approximately 8 lakh students appeared for the exam, as per media reports.

The KSEAB has issued an official notice on their website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, regarding the SSLC exam. “The head teachers of all the 35 districts of the government, private aided and unaided schools can download the appointment order of deputy chief evaluators and co-evaluators assigned for their school evaluation work in the school login of the Mandali website from April 13. The evaluation process for Karnataka Class 10 exams 2023 will begin from April 21," reads the official notice.

The board has instructed the head teachers to verify the appointment orders and distribute them to the concerned teachers. Once the evaluation process is completed, the Karnataka SSLC result 2023 date and time will be announced by the authorities.

Students will be able to download the results from the official website, but they will need to collect the Karnataka Class 10 mark sheet from their respective schools.

Students who are unable to obtain the minimum required marks to receive the Karnataka SSLC certificate will have the chance to take the Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023. The compartment exam 2023 is likely to take place one month after the results are declared.

Meanwhile, it has been announced by the board that the Karnataka open school exams 2023 will be conducted between April 19 and 29.

The Karnataka SSLC Result for the previous year, 2022, was announced on May 19. Out of the total 8.5 lakh candidates who took the exam, 85.63 per cent cleared it. A total of 145 students received full marks - 625 – while 309 students managed to earn 624 marks.

