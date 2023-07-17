Karnataka SSLC Releases Supplementary Revaluation & Retotalling Results At kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revised Revaluation and Retotalling results for June 2023 have been released by the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board, or KSEAB. The results for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Revaluation and Retotalling are now available on the official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in for students who took the exam. Candidates seeking to obtain the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling result 2023 must submit their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revalued Result 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in, the official website of KSEAB.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your exam roll number in the provided field and click on submit.

Step 4: Your detailed Karnataka Board Supplementary Revalued Result will be displayed on the screen, including subject-wise marks and the final result with the grand total.

Step 5: Download the provisional results and save them.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revalued Result 2023: Check Through SMS