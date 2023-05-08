Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: How To Check Marks Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be announcing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results today, May 8. The Karnataka SSLC result 2023 will be declared on the official websites of kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Students who are waiting for their results will have to enter their Karnataka Class 10th roll number on the board’s result portal to access the scores. This year, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams. The Karnataka Board held the Class 10 exams from March 31 to April 15. KSEAB released the SSLC answer key on April 17. Students were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key and the evaluation of answer sheets began on April 21.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: How to Check Via Website

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on Karnataka SSLC 2023 Result link, when available.

Step 3: On the new page enter your Karnataka Class 10 roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future references.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open your inbox (SMS Application)

Step 2: Type the SMS in the format (KAR10Roll number)

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 4: The Karnataka SSLC 10th result will be sent on the number.

The SMS method is useful when students face internet issues, heavy traffic on the official website of KSEAB or server issues. Apart from this, students can also download their Karnataka SSLC result through DigiLocker.

Advertisement

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker and click on sign-up. (Or else download the application via the Google Play store).

Step 2: To log in, enter details like name, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar card number and submit.

Step 3: You will receive a security PIN on your mobile number. Enter the PIN on the app and set a username.

Advertisement

Step 4: When the Karnataka SSLC results are out - go to the app or website of DigiLocker. Then log in using the credentials.

Step 5: Under the ‘Education’ section, click on Karnataka SSLC/Class 10 Result

Step 6: Key in your Aadhaar card number.

Step 7: The Class 10 results will appear on the screen.

Read all the Latest Education News here