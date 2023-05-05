Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Expected to Confirm Class 10 Result Date and Time Today

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to reveal the date and time for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today, May 5, 2023. Students who have taken the exam can access their results through the official websites, namely kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once declared.

According to reports, although no official confirmation has been made yet, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board officials have stated that they are in the final stages of confirming the result date. Students are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for updates and announcements regarding the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Date, Time

The Karnataka SSLC exams were held from March 28 to April 11, 2023, with the answer key being released on April 17, 2023. As per the latest inputs, the SSLC 2023 results are expected to be declared by May 8.

Karnataka Class 10 result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10th results on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number and other personal information in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on the submit button after verifying the details.

Step 5: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of it for future reference.

Preparing in advance by keeping hall ticket numbers and other relevant details at hand can help students avoid any last-minute confusion or errors while accessing their Karnataka SSLC Result 2023. If any difficulties or technical issues arise while checking the result, students can contact the concerned authorities or seek guidance from their respective schools or educational institutions for assistance.

Students need an overall grade point average of 35 per cent to pass and can take additional tests if necessary. This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam, while last year’s result was released on May 19, with an 85.63 per cent pass percentage for 8.73 lakh students.

