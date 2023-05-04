Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 To Release Likely By May 8 At karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board is likely to declare the results of the Karnataka SSLC Results 2023 on May 8. However, there is no confirmation from the board. Various media reports suggest that the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board can confirm the result date by tomorrow, May 5, 2023. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Observing the past trends, State Education Minister B.C Nagesh is expected to announce the date and time on his official Twitter account. M Revanasiddappa, Secretary of KSEAB in conversation with the media said “We are likely to announce it on May 8. It is 90 percent confirmed. Actually, tomorrow we are holding a meeting to make a decision. But we can say that it is 90 percent confirmed that the results will be released on May 8."

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board – karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Select on the SSLC result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login with your registration number and date of birth mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and view Karnataka SSLC result.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download the result for future reference.

Exams for the SSLC 2023 were administered from March 28 to April 11, 2023. The exam answer key has also been made available. Students from the state board must get an overall grade point average of 35% in order to pass the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023. They must show up for the additional tests if they do not achieve this aggregate. About 8 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams this year. While last year, the Karnataka Class 10 result was released on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examination in 2022 and the overall pass percentage of candidates was 85.63 percent.

