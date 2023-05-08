Karnataka SSLC Results 2023: Check Last Year's Pass Percentage

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will announce the SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka today, May 8 on their official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, with the answer key being released on April 17.

The Karnataka Class 10th Board Examination for the academic year 2022–2023 was successfully administered by the board, and over 8 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their 2023 Karnataka SSLC Results.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

To pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam, a candidate must score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and overall. In addition to receiving marks for their SSLC scores, students will also receive grades.

For students who fall short of the minimum required marks to receive the Karnataka Secondary School Certificate, the Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 will be the next step. The compartment examination for 2023 is expected to take place a month after the results are made public.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2023: Past Year Pass Percentage

In the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022, 145 students received a perfect score of 625 out of 625 marks, which is a remarkable achievement. The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 was 85.63 per cent. Out of the 8,71,511 students who appeared for the exam, 8,70,087 students passed.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10th results.

Step 3: Complete the fields with the necessary information, including your roll number and other personal data.

Step 4: Double-check the information you supplied and press the submit button.

Step 5: The screen will show the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023.

Step 6: It is advisable that students download their results and print them out for their records.

It is important to note that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be available only on the official website, and students should avoid checking their results on any unauthorised website to prevent misinformation or confusion. Students should keep their admit cards handy as they might be required to enter some information while checking their results.

