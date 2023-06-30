Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Steps to Check

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the state SSLC supplementary result 2023 today, June 30. To download the SSLC supplementary 2023 mark sheet, students have to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth on the portal. Students can check their scores on the official websites at:

— karresults.nic.in,

— sslc.karnataka.gov.in,

— kseab.karnataka.gov.in

This year, the Karnataka class 10 final results were announced in May which saw an overall pass percentage of 83.89 per cent. Out of the total 8,35,102 students who took the exam this year, 7,00,619 cleared it. Those who were unable to clear the SSLC board exams 2023 on their first attempt and failed in one or two subjects were allowed to appear in the Karnataka class 10 supplementary exams, which took place from June 12 to 19.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check on Website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka SSLC

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result on the homepage

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the registration number and date of birthin the provided field. Submit.

Step 4: The Karnataka 10th Supplementary Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the supplementary results for future use.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Go to inbox (new message) and type your roll number.

Step 2: Send the message to 56263.

Step 3: The SSLC result 2023 for Karnataka will be sent on the same number.