Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Soon at karresults.nic.in, Check Latest Update

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will release the date and time for the Karnataka Class 10 Board Supplementary Result 2023 soon. As per media reports, the results will be declared by tomorrow, June 28, although an official notification is awaited. Once released, students can check their scorecards on the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in.

The KSEAB Class 10 supplementary exams took place from June 12 to 19. Students who were unable to pass the exams on their first attempt were allowed to appear in the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams. The Karnataka SSLC results 2023 were announced in May. This year, the pass percentage stood at 83.89 per cent which was a little lower than 85.13 per cent in 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in, the official website of KSEAB.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your exam roll number in the provided field and click on submit.

Step 4: Your detailed Karnataka Class 10 Board Supplementary Result will be displayed on the screen, including subject-wise marks and the final result with the grand total.

Step 5: Download the provisional results and save them.

The original mark sheet can be collected later from your respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Step to check via SMS