Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Soon, How to Check Online, via SMS

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the SSLC supplementary result 2023 soon. However, an official statement from the Karnataka board is still awaited on the result declaration date and time. Once released, students can check their scores on the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, candidates can also access their scores from sslc.karnataka.gov.in. To download the SSLC supplementary 2023 mark sheet, students have to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth on the portal.

Candidates who were unable to clear the final exams on their first attempt appeared in the Karnataka class 10 supplementary exams. The KSEAB Secondary School Leaving Certificate supplementary exams took place from June 12 to 19. This year, the Karnataka class 10 final results were announced in May. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.89 per cent this year, which is lower when compared to 85.13 per cent in 2022. A total of 8,35,102 students took the exam out of which 7,00,619 cleared it.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result on the homepage (when released).

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the registration number and date of birthin the provided field. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The Karnataka 10th Supplementary Result will appear on the screen. (The scorecard will include the subject-wise marks as well as the final result with the grand total).

Step 5: Check and download the supplementary results.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

To receive the Karnataka class 10 result on your phone, follow these simple steps. Go to inbox (new message) and type your roll number. Then send the message to 56263. Within a few minutes, the SSLC result 2023 for Karnataka will be sent on the same number.