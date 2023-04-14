Karnataka Student Jumps Out of Moving Bus Due to No Stop Near College, Dies

Upset that the bus she was traveling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the conductor, a 20-year-old engineering girl identified as Shwetha Shanthappanavar jumped off the moving bus and succumbed to head injuries at a private hospital in Davangere on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Shwetha had boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to head toward her college. As there was no stop near her college Shwetha requested the crew to stop the bus, the conductor who did not pay heed to her request purportedly asked her to jump off the moving bus if she wanted to get down.

Frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, Shwetha jumped off the moving bus and sustained severe head injuries.

Shweta was from Holalu village in Huvina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, about 320km from Bengaluru. She was a first-semester student at Government Engineering College, Huligudda, 6km from Hadagali where she was staying in a hostel.

The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

Following her death, students gathered in large numbers and staged protests at the campus demanding justice for Shwetha. Students also raised slogans against the government demanding a bus stop and proper transport facilities to travel to college.

The students are holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and are seeking action against the duo. Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they hey have sent a report to their counterparts.

