KCET 2023 Admit Card Expected to Release Soon, How to Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to issue the admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 soon. Once it is released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to reports, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test hall ticket is expected to release today, May 6. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.

Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned in the KCET 2023 admit card to ensure that there are no factual errors or spelling mistakes. If in case there are any, then the candidate must immediately inform the concerned authority about it. The KCET 2023 exam will be held on May 20 and 21 in two shifts – Morning and Evening. The morning shift is from 10:30 am to 11:50 am while the evening shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. The result of the common entrance test will be declared on June 12.

The KCET 2023 admit card will comprise details such as candidate name, roll number, date and time, details of reporting time as well as addresses of the exam centres, exam day guidelines, and other instructions. According to the schedule, the submission of original special category documents will begin from May 10 and end on May 16.

KCET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to KEA’s official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the KCET 2023 admit card link when available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The KCET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details on the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for exam purpose.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test is a state-level exam that is conducted every year for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes offered at several government, private, and private unaided institutes across the state.

