KCET 2023 Admit Card Expected To Release Today At kea.kar.nic.in, How To Download

The admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 is anticipated to be released today by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in once it has been made available. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test hall ticket is expected to be made available for the candidates today, May 7. By entering their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the official website’s admit card portal, candidates who enrolled for the exam will be able to get their admit cards.

Students are encouraged to thoroughly review all the information on their KCET 2023 hall ticket to make sure there are no factual or spelling mistakes in it. If there are any, the candidate should alert the relevant authority right away. On the day of the exam, candidates will not be permitted to take the test if they are at the exam centre without their admit card. It is necessary for students to have a physical copy of their admit card.

Advertisement

The KCET 2023 exam will be held in two sessions, morning and evening, on May 20 and 21. The morning shift runs from 10:30 AM until 11:50 AM, while the evening shift runs from 2:30 PM until 3:50 PM. The results of the Karnataka common entrance exam will be announced on June 12.

KCET 2023 ADMIT CARD: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Go to kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.

Step 2: On the main page, click the KCET 2023 Admit Card link.

Advertisement

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click “Submit."

Step 4: The screen will show your admit card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for the exam day.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 will be administered in offline mode in both English and Kannada. During the exam, which will last 180 minutes, a total of 180 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked. The subjects covered in the question paper will be mathematics, physics, and chemistry. There won’t be any negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates can apply to a variety of undergraduate programmes in Karnataka by taking the KCET, a state-level entrance exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here