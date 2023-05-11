KCET 2023 Admit Card Released At kea.kar.nic.in, How to Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023. The admit cards were released on May 8. Students are advised to check and download the admit card from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Earlier, it was scheduled that hall tickets will be released on May 5 but the procedure got delayed.

Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the official portal.

KCET ADMIT CARD 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website KEA’s, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the KCET 2023 admit card link when available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The KCET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details on the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for exam purpose.

The candidate name, roll number, date, time, reporting time information, addresses of the exam centres, instructions for the exam day, and other information will all be included on the KCET 2023 admit card. Students are urged to thoroughly review all the information on their KCET 2023 admit card to make sure there are no factual or grammatical issues. If there are any, the candidate ought to notify the relevant authority right away.

Advertisement

On May 20 and 21, the KCET 2023 exam will be given in two shifts: morning and evening. The morning shift runs from 10:30 until 11:50, while the evening shift runs from 2:30 until 3:50. On June 12, the results of the common admission exam will be released. According to the exam format, there will be 180 questions on the first and second PUC course syllabus.

There will be three sessions of the exam, lasting an hour and 20 minutes each. Those who pass the examination will be chosen for counselling. Every year, students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) degrees offered at numerous government, private, and private unaided institutes around the state must take the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, a state-level examination.