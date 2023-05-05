KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Today at 11 AM on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be releasing KCET 2023 Admit Card today, May 5. As per the official schedule released by KEA, the KCET hall tickets will be made available from 11 AM. Candidates who have registered for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in.

Once released, students would need to log into the candidate’s portal and download their respective admit cards. KCET hall ticket 2023 will have details about the exam date and time, the address of the KEA Karnataka CET exam centre, candidates’ basic details like name, signature, photograph, paper for which appearing, and exam day guidelines. Students must note that they will not be allowed to appear in the exam without a KCET 2023 admit card.

KEA will be conducting the KCET Exam on May 20 and 21, 2023. On May 20, the Karnataka UGCET examination for biology and mathematics will be conducted and on May 21, 2023, the exam for physics and chemistry will be held. The exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.- The Kannada language test will be conducted on May 22, 2023.

KCET 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on KCET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The submission of original special categories certificates will be done from May 10 to May 16, 2023. The provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023. The last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2023. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023.

