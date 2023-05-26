KCET 2023 Answer Key Released on kea.kar.nic.in, How to Raise Objection

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the release of the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)

2023. Students who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

The provisional answer keys for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology have been published on the KEA’s official website. This allows candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their expected scores. If candidates have any objections regarding the published provisional answer keys, they can submit them through the KEA portal. The objection window will be open from 11 am on May 26, 2023, to 11 am on May 30, 2023.

While filing objections, one has to mention the subject, version code, and question number. It is also important to provide a justification in PDF format and supporting documents in PDF format should also be attached for reference. Objections without proper justification or supporting documents are not considered.

The KCET exam was conducted on May 20 and 21, and the KCET result for 2023 is scheduled to be announced on June 12, 2023. The final answer key will be released after considering all the objections. It will play a crucial role in determining the KCET results.

KCET Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the section or link related to the KCET 2023 answer key on the website.

Step 3: Once you access the answer key section, locate the provisional answer keys for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

Step 4: If you have any objections or discrepancies regarding the published provisional answer keys, submit your objections through the KEA portal.

Step 5: Use the appropriate link and provide a detailed justification in PDF format. Remember to include the subject, version code, and question number, and attach supporting documents in PDF format.