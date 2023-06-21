KCET 2023 Counselling Likely to Begin by June End, Check Guidelines

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to start the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 counselling process soon. Days before the counselling process, KEA will publish the complete schedule on its official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the KCET 2023 counselling is likely to begin towards the end of this month. On June 15, KEA declared the result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2023. Students who have cleared the KCET exam this year will be able to appear for the Karnataka CET counselling.

The KCET counselling includes the registration process, choice filling and locking, fee payment process, seat allotment, reporting to the respective institutes, and document verification. Candidates are advised to keep their KCET 2023 scorecards along with them till the completion of the counselling process.

KCET 2023 Counselling: List of Scanned Documents Required

- KCET 2023 application form

- KCET 2023 scorecard and admit card

- Proof of KCET 2023 application fee payment

- Class 10 and 12 marksheet/certificate

- Recent passport-size photographs (two copies)

- Income certificate

7-year study certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO / DDPI- Rural study certificate

- Caste certificate, if required

- Kannada medium certificate (students who have studied in Kannada Medium from Class 1 to 10)

- A valid identity card

KCET 2023 Counselling: Important Guidelines

1. Students who participate in the KCET 2023 counselling will be eligible for the seat allotment.

2. Candidates are advised to report to the designated counselling centre and get the documents verified.

3. Once the document verification is complete, candidates will be allowed to fill out the college and course preferences.

4. KEA will exercise the seat allotment process only after considering the rank of the selected candidate, seat availability, and college and programme preferences among others.

5. For document verification, students are advised to carry all their original certificates along with two photocopies.