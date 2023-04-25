KCET 2023: Last Date To Apply Today, Steps To Register

The application deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 has received yet another extension. Candidates looking for admission into various undergraduate courses offered by the KCET’s participating institutions can register for the entrance test at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till 5 PM on April 25. KCET 2023 registration was initially slated to end on April 9, but the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) pushed the deadline on multiple occasions. KCET 2023 is set to be conducted from May 20 to May 22.

“For the benefit of the candidates, dates have been further extended to register and to apply online for CET 2023 scheduled on May 20 and May 22, 2023. Interested candidates who have not registered with KEA, can register and apply online up to 11 am on April 25 and pay the fees up to 5:30 pm on April 25 for CET 2023. This date extension is applicable to BSc Nursing courses also," said an official notification by the KEA.

KCET Registration 2023: eligibility criteria

To take the KCET exam, the candidate must be an Indian citizen who has passed Class 12 or equivalent examination, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidate must have also taken at least one of the following optional subjects: Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, or Electronics, along with an English language subject. There is no age limit for candidates who wish to register for the KCET 2023.

KCET Registration 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to Karnataka Common Entrance Test’s official website to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the “UGCET 2022 Online Application Registration link"

Step 3: Complete the registration process using essential details such as email ID, mobile number, and others.

Step 4: Fill in your personal details and upload the necessary documents according to the specifications provided.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee in online mode, and preview your form before submitting it.

Step 6: Download the KCET 2023 application form for future record

KCET Registration 2023: Documents Required

1. Class 10 or SSLC mark sheet with registration number and date of birth,

2. Class 12 or 2nd PUC mark sheet (in case of previous year students).

3. Reservation certificates (if applicable).

4. Candidate’s details of studies in Karnataka.

5. Recent passport-size photographs of themselves in jpg or jpeg format.

6. Signature in jpg or jpeg format.

7. Left-hand thumb impression in jpg or jpeg format.

