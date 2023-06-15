KCET 2023 Results Released, Vignesh Nataraj Kumar, Byresh SH, Pratheeksha Emerge As Toppers

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 today, June 15. Candidates who registered for admission to various undergraduate programmes provided by KCET participating universities can get their scorecards via the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET results for 2023 and the toppers list were announced by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar. Candidates can view their results by entering their registration number on the result portal which will be activated at 11 AM.

KCET Engineering Toppers 2023

Rank 1: Vignesh Nataraj Kumar

Rank 2: Arjun Krishnaswamy

Rank 3: Samrudh Shetty

KCET Agriculture Toppers 2023

Rank 1: Byresh SH

Rank 2: Anurag Ranjan

Rank 3: Kartik Manohar Simhasan

KCET Pharmacy Toppers 2023

Rank 1:Pratheeksha

Rank 2:Malavika Kapoor

Rank 3:Madhav Soorya Tadepalli

Around 2.6 lakh candidates sat for the KCET 2023 this year, which was administered on May 20 and 21. KEA administers the state-level test for students seeking admission to undergraduate professional degrees in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other courses offered at many government, private, and private unaided colleges around the state.

Those who pass the KCET 2023 must register for the counselling rounds after which the KEA will release the seat allocation list and the selection process for colleges and courses will commence.

KCET 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit KCET’s official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the webpage, click the KCET 2023 result link that is given.

Step 3: Candidates must log in using their information, which includes their registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 4: A screen will display your KCET 2023 results.

Step 5: Download the KCET 2023 result and print it out for your records.