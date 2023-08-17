The Karnataka Examinations Authority will announce round one seat allotment results for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test today. The results will be declared on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in after 6 pm. It is important for the students to remember that the first-round allotment result for KCET 2023 is determined based on the choices made by students.

KCET SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULTS 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Here is the steps that candidates can follow to access and download the KCET seat allotment results

STEP 1: Visit the official KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in. or candidates can use cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click “UGCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result 2023" on the homepage.

STEP 3: Enter the application number and password on the login page.

STEP 4: Log in using the provided credentials.

STEP 5: The KCET round 1 seat allotment for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download the admission order and you can save it for future reference.

Earlier, on August 13, the mock test seat allotment results for KCET 2023 were announced. Subsequently, the examination authority extended the deadline for completing KCET option entry for engineering and medical courses until 8 AM on August 15. After the release of the mock allotment results, participants were assigned seats with an option to rearrange, remove, or add more preferences for the KCET 2023 final allotment list.