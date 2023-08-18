KCET 2023 Seat Allotment Results Announced At kea.kar.nic.in, How To Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, has released the seat allotment results. Candidates who have registered for the counselling rounds can check the seat allotment results at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Along with the results, cut off for varied courses are also released by the concerned authority.

KCET SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULTS 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Here is the steps that candidates can follow to access and download the KCET seat allotment results

STEP 1: Visit the official KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in. or candidates can use cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Advertisement

STEP 2: Click “UGCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result 2023" on the homepage.

STEP 3: Enter the application number and password on the login page.

STEP 4: Log in using the provided credentials.

STEP 5: The KCET round 1 seat allotment for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download the admission order and you can save it for future reference.

The method in which candidates rate their choices according to merit or rank determines the order in which seats are allocated. Only candidates in the General Merit category will be taken into account for the quota. The rank list will always be followed for seat allocation. Candidates can visit KEA’s official website for further information.