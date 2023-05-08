KCET Admit Card 2023 To Be Issued Soon At kea.kar.nic.in, How To Download

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit cards are expected to be issued soon by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).Those who enrolled for the exam can visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the admit card for the exam.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal to get access to their hall tickets. The KCET 2023 will be conducted on May 20 and 21, while the Kannada language test will take place on May 22.

The KCET 2023 exam will be held in two shifts – Shift I and Shift II. The first shift begins at 10:30 AM and ends at 11:50 AM. The second shift commences at 2:30 PM and concludes at 3:50 PM. As per the schedule, the KCET 2023 result will be declared on June 12.

Once the admit cards are out, students are requested to cautiously check all the details mentioned on them. In case of any factual errors or spelling mistakes, candidates are advised to immediately inform the concerned authority.

KCET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit KEA’s official site at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2023 hall ticket link on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter all the required login details. Then click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the KCET Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View the admit card carefully and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the admit card handy.

Details on the KCET 2023 admit card include the candidate’s name, roll number, reporting time as well as address of the exam centres, date and time of the exam, examination day guidelines, and other instructions.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Exam is a state-level test which is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority every year for candidates who are seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses that are offered at many private, private unaided and government institutes across the state.

